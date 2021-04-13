Violent altercation at Port Hardy trailer park sends one to hospital

Police say man confronted another over airsoft shooting, then was attacked with a weapon

A violent altercation occured Monody afternoon in a Port Hardy trailer park sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

“Just after 12 p.m. the Port Hardy RCMP received several 911 calls after a man was assaulted in the Chancellor Heights trailer park in Port Hardy,” stated a news release from Corporal Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the Vancouver Island RCMP.

“Investigators believe the victim had gone to the suspect’s residence to confront them, after a member of their family had been shot by the suspect the day before with an airsoft-type gun.”

After the victim arrived, the suspect allegedly went into their residence and “returned with a weapon that is believed to have been used on the victim, causing them serious injuries,” said Manseau. “While en route, police learned that the victim had been taken to a local hospital by witnesses who were concerned for his health and well-being. The victim had suffered serious injuries to his body and was in need of immediate medical assistance.”

Manseau added once police arrived at the scene the suspect was arrested without incident, and the residence was secured.

“A search warrant for the residence was drafted and later executed. Investigators were searching for evidence of both events.”

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and there is no risk to the public. Port Hardy RCMP are speaking with witnesses, and are asking those who have information to come forward.

The suspect has been remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 19.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

