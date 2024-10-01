Violent attack on Kelowna girl one of several incidents involving youth: RCMP

RCMP report several other incidents on the evening of Sept. 27, specifically in the 3000-block area of Lakeshore Road

A violent attack on a young girl at Gyro Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 was one of several incidents of “social disorder and youth committing criminal offences” according to Kelowna RCMP.

The assault was captured on video and is circulating on social media according to RCMP. Police released a statement about the assault and other incidents on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

“Police want to remind individuals that obtaining video evidence or forwarding it and posting it to the internet, when it is for the intended purpose of humiliation or degradation of someone else, is unacceptable,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock.

“Any video capturing evidence of a criminal offence should be reported immediately to the police and not circulated publicly,”

Kelowna RCMP stated its investigation is ongoing and sensitive in nature. Only limited details will be provided to protect the integrity of the investigation, the youth suspects, and any potential judicial proceedings, according to police.

Police are reviewing video of the incident to identify those involved in the assault and witnesses. Anyone who witnessed the attack, and has yet to speak with police, is asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-57168.

RCMP said there were several other incidents on the evening of Sept. 27, specifically in the 3000-block area of Lakeshore Road, and other acts of violence over the weekend went unreported.

“All acts of violence towards youth should be reported to police,” Pollock added. “Together as a community, we must double down our efforts to stop this criminality and deter violence against youth.”



Individuals impacted as a victim or witness to an act of violence can contact RCMP Victim Services at 250-470-6242, or refer to the Pathways Central Okanagan Community Services Directory.