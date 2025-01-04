Violent B.C. sex offender serving lifetime sentence granted day parole

Kelly James Toop is not allowed in the province

Warning: Content in this story could be triggering for some readers.

A violent sex offender originally from Williams Lake, B.C. has been granted day parole up to 96 hours a month with conditions.

Kelly James Toop, now 64, has been serving a life sentence since September 1983 for first-degree murder, acts of indecency, attempted murder and rape.

Details of the assaults are outlined in the Parole Board of Canada decision dated Dec. 30, 2024.

In June 1980, Toop broke into a hotel room and sexually assaulted a female occupant for several hours. Afterwards he took the victim outside to a nearby bush area and topped a cement block on her head, resulting in her death.

Her body was found the following day.

In November 1982, he sexually assaulted a young woman in Williams Lake for several hours, and later drove her to Bond's Lake Gravel pit, where he smashed her head with a tire iron and left her for dead.

She was found the next day with serious injuries, but alive.

"You admitted that you had intended to kill her and that you thought you had done so at the time," noted the decision, adding during the investigation of these offences. Toop confessed to the murder of the previous victim.

Toop was denied parole several times in the past but was granted day parole in June 2024.

On Oct. 4, 2024, the day parole was suspended because of some complaints about Toop. He allegedly was making inappropriate comments to females, took a photograph of a female, and was found to have numerous pornography sites on his phone’s web browser.

In granting Toop this latest day parole, the board said it is of the opinion there are “sufficient risk management strategies in place to ensure effective social integration and protection of society” during his release.

Those conditions are that Toop is to have no contact with his victims or members of their families. He is not to be in the province of B.C. He cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs other than prescribed medication or over-the counter drugs.

He must follow a treatment plan arranged by his parole supervisor and not enter a drinking establishment.

All sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females and any changes in status of relationships with females must be reported to his parole supervisor.

His pornography use is restricted as well - meaning he cannot purchase, acquire, possess or access it or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.