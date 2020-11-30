B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP have arrested a man in connection to a violent crime spree that took place Saturday morning.

Now, they’re asking anyone with any information, or related dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward with that evidence.

It began shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 28 at a home in the 9600-block of Gibson Road, in eastern Chilliwack.

Mike Rail, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP, said that it all began when the suspect entered a garage in the neighbourhood. A local resident was inside the garage, getting into his vehicle when the suspect produced a knife and demanded the vehicle.

But the man refused to give it up, explaining that his children were still in the vehicle.

Then the suspect ran on foot to a neighbouring house, and entered. He encountered a woman in the kitchen, and demanded her keys and grabbed for her purse. A struggle ensued, Rail explained, and the initial man the suspect threatened arrived armed with a hockey stick. He confronted the suspect, who dropped the purse and once again ran away.

He was chased by neighbours, but ended up at a home in the 48900-block of Yale Road, where he allegedly stole a UTV, or side-by-side.

Rail says that while the suspect was fleeing, he backed into a vehicle and fled toward the Little Mountain area. A few minutes later, the UTV collided with another vehicle in the area of Kenswood Drive and Imperial Street.

That’s where the suspect abandoned the UTV and fled for the final time on foot. Chilliwack RCMP cordoned off the area and began to search, and quickly found their suspect — a 36-year-old man from Alberta – in the area of Hillcrest Drive on Little Mountain.

He was arrested without further incident, and on Monday morning was still in remand awaiting court.

