Violent early '80s B.C. sex offender has day parole extended

A convicted murderer who carried out two violent sexual attacks on women in the 1980s has had his day parole extended

Warning: Content in this story could be triggering for some readers.

Kelly Toop, a 64-year-old convicted killer and sex offender from Williams Lake, has his day parole extended for another six months by a parole board.

The board made the decision on March 6, 2025 to continue the B.C. man's day parole, as he continues to be under Corrections Service of Canada oversight, since being first sentenced in 1983 and then again in 1984 for the brutal sexual assaults, one murder and one attempted murder of two women in separate incidents. Toop admitted to thinking he had succeeded in killing the second woman, who survived to identify him and lead to police connecting him to the other murder.

Toop was in his early 20s at the time of his conviction. Due to privacy concerns, Corrections Service Canada cannot indicate where Toop is serving his parole or provide an updated photo.

The decision to reinstate his parole comes after Toop had his day parole suspended in October 2024. Complaints were brought forward from staff at the facility he was staying at he had followed and photographed a woman without her knowledge and complaints were made of sexual comments to female students in a class he was attending. Upon reviewing the complaints, it was also revealed Toop had a number of pornography sites open on his phone, which he denied accessing intentionally.

His case management team at Corrections Service Canada suspended his day parole at the time in response to the complaints.

Members of a parole board reviewed the complaints and accepted Toop's explanations for the incidents, reinstating his day parole in December of 2024.

Toop was granted day parole in June of 2024, allowing him to have up to a maximum of 96 hours of leave per month.

