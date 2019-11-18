Visions Gala attendees step up to raise $1M for Victoria hospitals

Approximately 300 of Victoria’s community leaders and health care professionals attended the event at the Fairmont Empress Hotel on Saturday evening. (Courtesy Victoria Hospital Foundation)

In the course of one evening, hundreds of people stepped up to help set a record for the Victoria Hospital Foundation, raising $1 million at the annual Visions Gala to go towards the purchase of priority, leading-edge imaging equipment for the Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

Held at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, the event sold out in record time and hosted more than 300 of Victoria’s community leaders and health care professionals raising money through ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, a bear raffle, live and silent auctions and a pledge drive.

Darlene Hollstein, chair of the Visions Steering Committee, says it’s great to see so many generous people come together for a worthy cause. “As one of Victoria’s longest-running charity gala fundraisers, Visions has equipped our hospitals with urgently needed tools and technology over the past 29 years,” she said. “Our whole community benefits from this outstanding generosity.”

More than 60 volunteers helped make the Visions Gala possible, most of which are Island Health employees.

“We’re proud to say that funds raised in this community stay in this community,” said Steve McKerrell, chair of the Victoria Hospital Foundation board. “The equipment that will be purchased through Visions and the Foundation’s imaging campaign, The Big Picture, allows our caregivers to see what’s happening, this instant, inside a patient’s body.”

The Big Picture campaign, unveiled at Visions, will continue until the $4 million goal is reached, to help fund priority imaging equipment for both hospitals.

Donate online at victoriahf.ca, call 250-519-1750, or mail Wilson Block, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria B.C., V8R 1J8.



The Big Picture campaign, unveiled at the Visions Gala on Saturday evening, has set a fundraising goal of $4 million. (Courtesy Victoria Hospital Foundation)

Some of the equipment that the money will go towards was on hand at the event, such as this ultrasound machine. (Courtesy Victoria Hospital Foundation)