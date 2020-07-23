Saanich resident Dorothy Chambers spotter the blue-green algae bloom at Beaver Lake on Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

Visitors warned of toxic algae bloom in Saanich lake

Blue-green algae can be lethal to dogs, cause health issues for humans

Officials are warning of blue-green algae at a Saanich lake.

In consultation with Island Health, the Capital Regional District (CRD) warns of algae bloom at Beaver Lake – located in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park. In an advisory released Wednesday, the CRD says Elk Lake is not known to be impacted but notes blooms are “unpredictable and may occur at any time.”

READ ALSO: CRD warns visitors, dog owners of toxic algae in Beaver Lake

The CRD says blue-green algae appears as surface scum on the water and typically produces a visible blue-green sheen. The blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which may still be present even when bloom isn’t visible.

If ingested, the toxin-producing algae can cause a range of symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and lethal liver damage in dogs.

Visitors are being advised to avoid swimming in the lake and keep animals on-leash until the advisory is lifted. The CRD issued similar warnings in August and December 2019.

For updates on the status of the algae bloom, visit crd.bc.ca/alerts.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC LakesCapital Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morneau repays $41K in travel expenses to WE, faces resignation calls
Next story
B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Just Posted

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect is Caucasian, five-foot-seven inches tall and in early 20’s

UPDATED: Bystander alerted Saanich residents that their house was on fire

Saanich residents didn’t know house was on fire

Metchosin farmers lose sheep to bear attacks

B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year

VicPD spends two hours de-escalating armed man in crisis

The man reported there were people trying to harm him but officers found him alone

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

Most Read