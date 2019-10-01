Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

The 2019 Vital Signs report has been released after data was gathered from citizen surveys and regional and national data pools. (Black Press File Photo)

Greater Victoria’s annual check-up is here with the 2019 Vital Signs, measuring the vitality of the region, identifying concerns and supporting action on issues that are critical to quality of life.

For the 14th year, the Victoria Foundation has put together the report connecting philanthropy to community needs and opportunities, creating a vision of the future for 2030.

This year 1,695 citizens added their voice to Victoria’s Vital Signs by assigning grades, choosing their top three things to improve and adding their comments on three things to celebrate within key issue areas. Participants were also asked questions about the quality of life, happiness and connection to community.

Housing, standard of living and transportation are some of the areas that received the lowest grade, highlighting the issues respondents feel are in most need of attention in the immediate future.

The online survey, conducted by NRG Research Group, is based on a ‘self selected’ respondent population, meaning the survey was open to all interested individuals in Greater Victoria. According to the methodology laid out in the report, the results should be considered representative of the interested Victorians and may not be representative of the Victoria population overall.

The report breaks down 12 key issues for citizens to grade such as arts and culture, belonging and engagement, economy, health and wellness and housing.

Victoria received the highest grade – at a B+ – for the arts and culture category thank to the diverse offerings of arts and cultural activities, the strong festival scene and the abundance of performing arts. The sports and recreation category also received one of the highest grades citing plenty of access to facilities, the quality and variety of activity programming for children and adults and the availability of outdoor recreation options and green spaces.

To read the full report visit communityfoundations.ca.