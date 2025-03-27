Vancouver Island University announces resignation of president Saucier

Deborah Saucier's tenure at VIU ends April 4

A search will begin for a new person to lead Vancouver Island University.

In a press release, VIU announced Deborah Saucier, president and vice-chancellor, will step down effective Friday, April 4, after six years in charge of the Nanaimo-based post-secondary educational institution.

As per university policy, Emily Huner, chief financial officer and vice-president of administration, will serve as acting president in the interim, the press release said. A search for an acting president, who will serve a longer term, and a successor, will be conducted.

Saucier came to VIU in 2019, after serving as president of MacEwan University in Edmonton. Recently she had been criticized in relation to the university's financial situation, with multiple multi-million dollar deficits. VIU is carrying a $9-million deficit in 2024/25, with deficits of $12.6 million in 2023/24 and $11.6 million in 2022/23.

The university previously told the News Bulletin that inflation and enrolment issues were reasons for the dire financial situation.

Earlier this month both VIU students’ and faculty associations called for Saucier to step down, with students citing “severe financial mismanagement, failed capital projects, and a leadership approach that has isolated students, faculty, and staff from decision-making.”

The students’ union’s biggest grievance against Saucier was lack of transparency and not including students in decisions that impacted student life.

“I think for students, it feels like a step in the right direction, but we're not quite celebrating,” said Rachel Swanson, spokesperson for VIUSU. We're focused on what comes next, and the real win for us will be when our priorities, like our library access and student services, are brought back fully, and also when we see that the board is going to continue this hiring process in the transparent way that includes student participation.”

VIU Faculty Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the statement, Saucier said she was proud of her work, saying the university “celebrated many accomplishments – from supporting students to strengthening our ties with Indigenous communities.”

“After six years, I believe this is the right time for a leadership transition, allowing me to step back and focus on family, while taking time to reflect and recharge,” Saucier said in the press release.

During her tenure, Saucier contributed to VIU's first strategic plan and helped it navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Among her accolades, she was conferred with a King Charles III Coronation Medal for her work and efforts for post-secondary education in the country.

VIU’s board of governors expressed gratitude for Saucier’s work.

“Her leadership has helped advance the university’s mission and deepen its impact in the region,” Jamie Cassels, board chairperson, said in the press release. “She leaves behind a legacy of progress, innovation and a deep commitment to students and reconciliation.”

The board also expressed confidence in Huner, with Cassels stating she had “a proven track record of institutional leadership and a commitment to inclusive engagement.”

More to come.