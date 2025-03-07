VIU Students' Union wants university president Saucier ousted

Union at Nanaimo-based university cites financial mismanagement among grievances

Students are calling for Deborah Saucier to be removed as president of Vancouver Island University.

In a Thursday, March 6 press release, VIU Students' Union said took issue with Saucier, citing "severe financial mismanagement, failed capital projects, and a leadership approach that has isolated students, faculty, and staff from decision-making." The motion was was passed on Feb, 21 and forwarded to the VIU board as an information item, the union said.

The post-secondary institution has been grappling with multi-million dollar deficits recently. It carries a $9 million deficit for 2024/25, announced last April. Further, in a November budget document, VIU said it sought to reduce expenditures by another $18 million. Notable cuts over the past few years included, bachelor of music and jazz diploma programs, support for ElderCollege for people 50 years and older, and the closure of the VIU High School.

In a January budget update, VIU said it would institute a hiring freeze in February and offer incentives for voluntary retirement, while adjusting staffing.

The union contends money has been wasted on the student information system modernization project. It said an on-campus housing project is "two years behind schedule and $20 million over budget," and a major daycare project has been cancelled. In addition, students have been shut out of budget consultation and the library, once accessible 24-hours-a-day, has seen reduced service.

"Students are struggling to access academic advising, mental health resources, and even basic campus facilities like the library," Maggie Velisek, a union director, stated in the press release. "At the same time, we see wasteful spending at the top, with no regard for the real needs of students. It’s unacceptable, and it’s why we are calling for new leadership at VIU."

In response, VIU said it respects the right of faculty, students and staff to voice their opinions and partake in conversation about the institution's future. It is aware of the student union's vote of non-confidence, as well as from VIU Faculty Association, representing instructional and non-instructional staff.

"While the vote is non-binding, VIU’s board of governors will assess these community concerns in alignment with the university’s governance processes," it said in an e-mail. "VIU leadership remains committed to transparency, accountability and collaborative problem-solving as we move forward."

The university also said it won't issue any further comment "to ensure [it takes] this time to assess the concerns of [the] campus community."

In 2023, the university told the News Bulletin an inability to rebound from decreased enrolment brought about by COVID-19 and inflation contributed to financial woes. Further in an online post in October, Saucier said changes to permits for international and post-graduate student permits have led to challenges, and financial planning has been difficult, forcing "institutions across Canada to take a critical look at budgets and evaluate how these updates will impact operations."

"It is not realistic or feasible to think that VIU can balance our budget with so many variables and potential impacts – and we are not alone in this," Saucier said at the time. "I am in active discussions with my post-secondary colleagues and with the government of British Columbia as we find a pragmatic path forward."

Saucier said she and the university will control what they can control with regards to spending and "will influence what it cannot control: how the sector and the government work together" to overcome the extraordinary challenges.

VIU Faculty Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.