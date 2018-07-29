The Fiesta Latina Folklore Dancers will perform as part of Viva! Victoria Latin Fest, Aug. 4 at Centennial Square. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Viva! Victoria Latin Fest to inspire city’s Latino communities

Organizer: “There are more than 22 countries in Latin America. Each one has a unique and rich culture.”

For the first time ever, Victoria will host a Latin Festival in an effort to bring the city’s Latino communities together.

Viva! Victoria Latin Fest will feature live music, dance, food and cultural activities during the day-long, family-friendly, free event Aug. 4 from 12 until 7 p.m. at Centennial Square.

Moises del Olmo and his team of volunteers, have long wanted to bring a growing Latino community together to showcase the best of Latin American culture and talent, in the name of community building and diversity.

“There are more than 22 countries in Latin America,” del Olmo points out. “Each one has a unique and rich culture.”

With his team of volunteers, del Olmo’s goal is to recreate the spirit of a Latin American carnival celebration with fun for Victorians of all ages and backgrounds.

Performances from Cuban pianist Pablo Cardenas, the Vancouver-based nine-piece outfit Wasakaka All Stars, traditional South American folk music group Raices, Mexican folk dance group Fiesta Latina Dancers are all on the agenda.

“I have always believed that if we can bring Victoria’s growing Latino communities together with a festival like this, then we can a share and celebrate our cultural diversity with others,” del Olmo said.

For more information about Viva! follow the event on Facebook.

editor@vicnews.com

Vancouver Island boaters continue to encroach upon orca

