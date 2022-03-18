IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA - 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA - 2020 Atlas Cross Sport Global Reveal on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Jon Morgan/AP Images for Volkswagen of America)

Volkswagen recalls Atlas SUVs for unexpected braking, steering knuckle fractures

Multiple recall notices have been posted for the Atlas SUVs

Volkswagen is recalling approximately 23,129 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles in Canada due to a wiring issue that can cause unexpected braking.

The recall notice is for 2019 to 2023 Atlas SUVs. Over 200,000 models are being recalled across North America for the same issue.

Volkswagen said the issue is caused by electrical contacts that can corrode on wiring harnesses causing interruptions to electrical connections. The issue can also cause airbags to deploy late.

But that’s not the only issue with the Atlas SUVs.

Some 10,303 of the 2020-2021 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs are being recalled because the front steering knuckle may fracture in the area of the strut mount. A fractured steering knuckle can cause a loss of vehicle control.

There’s also a recall order for 54,429 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and 2021 Atlas models due to an issue where the air conditioning system drain tube could be blocked, causing water to leak inside the vehicle near the airbag control module. This can cause the airbag to deploy inadvertently.

Owners of the recalled models will receive notices by mail. Owners can also contact Volkswagen customer service directly at 1-800-893-5298, or check online using Volkswagen’s recall service campaign search tool.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volkswagen

Previous story
Victoria asking province for pandemic patio liquor license extension
Next story
Petition aims to preserve a parcel of forest near in East Sooke

Just Posted

East Sooke residents are rallying behind one woman’s call for the Capital Regional District to buy a large plot of land on the border of East Sooke Regional Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Petition aims to preserve a parcel of forest near in East Sooke

Victoria wants pandemic patios to keep provincially issued liquor licenses through October. The patios in the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue serve as a pilot program as Victoria explores permanently allowing street and sidewalk dining spaces. (Courtesy Build Back Victoria)
Victoria asking province for pandemic patio liquor license extension

Two reports show vacancies are down while rental rates are rising around the region. Saanich’s vacancy rate dropped by more than half, from nine to four per cent, between 2011 and 2021, according to one report. Another shows that Greater Victoria rents are among the highest in the country. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich lands undesirable spot on national vacancy rate list

More off-leash spots could be on their way to Victoria. (Photo courtesy of walkfordogguides.com)
Victoria chases potential off-leash dog spots in Fairfield, Fernwood