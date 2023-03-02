Volunteer rescuers who lost their lives honoured at Victoria event

Jim McAllister helped organize the 2023 Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day service on March 2 at the Search and Rescue volunteer memorial in Victoria. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness spoke at Victoria’s 2023 Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day service on March 2. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Members of the Metchosin Search and Rescue team gathered at Victoria’s 2023 Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day service on March 2. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness lays a wreath during Victoria’s 2023 Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day service on March 2. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Rescuers who lost their lives in the line of duty were honoured in Victoria as part of 2023 Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day events.

A short service was held Thursday (March 2) by the BC Search and Rescue Association, Provincial Emergency Program Air (PEP Air) and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue at the Search and Rescue volunteer memorial.

“This shows the volunteers how much they’re respected and how they’re valued,” said Jim McAllister, who helped organize the event. “A lot of members of the public want to show their support. There will be people out there today looking for people who are lost or injured. Volunteers are out there every day trying to save lives.”

Search and rescue volunteers who continue to serve were also recognized during the event.

“It’s good to see people recognized,” Metchosin Search and Rescue search manager Jack Buchanan said. “It’s special for us to come and pay our respects.”

Those in attendance observed a moment of silence during the event.

“Not all search and rescue missions are successful,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Many volunteers won’t come home. We are incredibly and deeply grateful for what all of you do every day. Your service to this province is invaluable. What you do is absolutely priceless.”

Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day is held annually on March 2.

