Volunteers alarmed as 11 salmon found dead in Colquitz fish fence

High water temperatures, toxicity levels the early scapegoat for deaths

The Colquitz Fish Fence is on pause after 11 fish were found dead in the fence on Nov. 2.

Because the reasons for the death are unknown, a major panel in the Salmon in The City counting fence on the Colquitz River has been removed and the fish can flow uncounted.

It’s rare to see so many casualties and its the first time Dorothy Chambers, the lead steward for the Salmon in the City fish counting program on the Colquitz River, has seen this scenario, she said.

“My heart is broken, it makes me feel sick,” said Chambers, who is the latest to volunteer countless hours into the program that started decades ago.

Despite facing constant urban threats, the Colquitz has otherwise earned accolades for managing to host up to 1,500 spawning Coho in a year.

Read More: Where’s the fish? Early returns for South Island salmon show doom and gloom

“We don’t know why but the temperature (Nov. 2) was up to 14.5 degrees, which is way too warm for spawning salmon,” Chambers said.

There’s also speculation that, although it wasn’t the first set of heavy rains since the salmon started spawning, the flush of heavy rains around Nov. 1 may have brought excess toxins from the roads and storm drains that feed the Colquitz.

“Annually, on the first big flush of rain during the spawning season, we would find one or two dead salmon, but that’s it,” Chambers said.

For decades the Colquitz fish counting fence in Cuthbert Holmes Park (behind Tillicum shopping centre) has captured spawning coho and other fish. Volunteers release them one at a time. On Nov. 2, however, Chambers and other volunteers were shocked to find 11 dead fish waiting in the large holding pen that allows the rushing Colquitz to pass through.

An investigation is underway. Organs from the dead fish have been sent to labs, and water sampling and monitoring is being analyzed.

Read More: Oil spill stains urban miracle in Colquitz River

“We will continue the count, by replacing the panel, if and when the river and conditions are deemed safe again,” Chambers said.

In 2011, the leak of a buried home oil tank on Kenneth Street in Saanich led to the death of at least 24 salmon and other wildlife in the river.

“When I got to the fish fence that day in 2011, there was 24 salmon at the surface just gasping for air in the oily water,” Chambers recalled.

Last year Colquitz’s spawning Coho numbers hit a disappointing total in the 300s compared to 1,100 in 2016. Gary Caton of the Esquimalt Anglers said numbers at Craigflower Creek are at about 200 and on track for a good year.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate
Next story
VicPD uses cameras to monitor Remembrance Day crowds

Just Posted

Flagger struck in Saanich roadway

A woman was struck while conducting traffic Friday morning

Free transit service for military personnel on Remembrance Day

BC Transit is offering free bus services across Greater Victoria

Volunteers alarmed as 11 salmon found dead in Colquitz fish fence

High water temperatures, toxicity levels the early scapegoat for deaths

Head-on collision in View Royal under investigation

Traffic was delayed for more than an hour after Admiral’s Road crash

Island Métis society rights long cultural misstep with Vancouver Island First Nations

Over 20 years ago the society accidentally showed disrespect to local First Nations

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read