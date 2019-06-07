A sea of people make their way up and down Douglas Street during Car Free Day on Sunday afternoon in 2017. (File photo)

Volunteers needed for Car Free YYJ day

Atomique Productions is asking for people to help out with the June 16 event

Volunteers are needed at this month’s Car Free YYJ Event.

The annual event, hosted by the Downtown Victoria Business Association, opens up 4,000 square feet of Douglas Street into a downtown, pedestrian-friendly venue.

The Father’s Day fest will include five stages for live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, a 19+ beer garden and kiosks form more than 400 local artists, businesses and local organizations.

ALSO READ: Leave the vehicle at home, bring dad down to Car Free YYJ

However, for all of that to come together more volunteers are needed.

In a Facebook post, organizing contributor Atomique Productions said it was “desperately” seeking volunteers who could help “create a zero-waste event alongside the green team.”

Volunteers are needed for a couple hours at at time between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

Anyone interested can email team@atomiqueproductions.com (dance party, music and treats included).

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Victoria agrees to fund Canada Day, special event policing – calls on feds to cover military events
Next story
Township of Esquimalt seeks input for social wellness strategies

Just Posted

Victoria agrees to fund Canada Day, special event policing – calls on feds to cover military events

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Vancouver Island residents say municipalities are not moving fast enough on affordable housing

Survey shows British Columbians feel prices remain high because there are not enough housing options

Volunteers needed for Car Free YYJ day

Atomique Productions is asking for people to help out with the June 16 event

Township of Esquimalt seeks input for social wellness strategies

Esquimalt launches survey in conjunciton with Island Health

Gargellenium XX registrants soar to 124 different sales

Saturday’s mass garage sale poised to be biggest in years

VIDEO: What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend, June 8-9

A wrap-up for Victoria weekenders

Northern B.C. bear orphanage begins 2019 release program

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

RCMP to follow school buses, fine those not stopping when lights flashing

Fine for failure to stop for a school bus stop lights activated is $167

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

REVIEW: If you like farce, you’ll love Noises Off at Langham Court!

By Sheila Martindale The nine cast members in Langham Court Theatre’s new… Continue reading

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

UPDATE: 1 person suffers serious burns in Parksville resort cabin blaze

‘A fellow came out of that building on fire and went rolling on the grass’

Most Read