Volunteers rescue injured snowshoer on Vancouver Island's 5040 Peak

Medical call was just the start of a busy week for Alberni Valley Rescue Squad

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad attend to a snowshoer with a lower leg injury on 5040 Peak on Jan. 18, 2025.

Members of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad attend to a snowshoer with a lower leg injury on 5040 Peak on Jan. 18, 2025.

Volunteers with Alberni Valley Rescue Squad's hoist team were called to 5040 Peak on Monday, Jan. 18, 2025 to help a snowshoer who slid 100 metres down a steep slope. The snowshoer suffered "a lower limb injury" when she stopped against a tree; she used an InReach device to call for help.

"While the subject waited for crews to arrive, two bystanders provided assistance by keeping the injured individual warm and stabilizing her injuries," and AVRS spokesperson said. "A huge thank you to them for their quick thinking!"

Rescuers were able to access the snowshoer with a hover exit from an Ascent Helicopters aircraft. They needed to use crampons and ice axes to reach the area. Ground crews were also dispatched as a backup.

The injured snowshoer was one of three calls Alberni Valley Rescue Squad volunteers responded to in a four-day stretch. They were also tasked Monday night to help search for a missing person, who was located shortly after the search began.

Tuesday night, ground patrol and the utility terrain vehicle (UTV) team answered a call to rescue a pair of hikers lost in the Rogers Creek Trail system.

"As darkness started to settle one of the subjects was able to use their cellphone to call 911," an AVRS spokesperson said. Most cellphones have a feature that allows a caller to call 911 even if they don't have any minutes available to use.

"The UTV team found (the hikers) walking along a logging road and brought them out of the bush. Another crew met them and drove them to their vehicle," the spokesperson said.

Only one of the hikers was properly dressed for the weather.

There are lessons to be learned from these rescues, says the AVRS volunteer. "Carry a reliable communication device...know your route before you set out, use a navigation tool—whether that's an app like Gaia GPS or AllTrails, or going old school with a map and compass and knowing how to use them."

Also dress for the weather. "This week it's been cold and damp here in the Alberni Valley."

The 10 essentials

Whether you think your hike will be brief or not, carry these 10 essentials to increase your chances of surviving: flashlight; fire making kit; signalling device (like a whistle); extra water and food; extra clothing; navigational and communication devices; first aid kit; emergency blanket/ shelter (this could be a giant garbage bag); pocket knife; sun protection.