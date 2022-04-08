Volunteers return after the pandemic

Volunteers are returning to the the Volunteer Capital of Canada.

“There are so many opportunities,” said Christine Bosi, executive director of the Sooke Region Communities Health Network, which runs the Sooke Region Volunteer Centre.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut into volunteer numbers across Canada, especially as communities struggled to control the virus wave after wave.

“People became more isolated during the pandemic, those who wanted to volunteer and those who could benefit from volunteer support,” Bosi said.

“Volunteering is a face-to-face activity. People want to socialize. They want to interact with other people, and during COVID, that wasn’t really possible.”

Some volunteers managed to keep their activities going by doing work online or by telephone, such as calls to isolated seniors.

“We’re hoping things are letting up from COVID. We’re already noticing a difference. It’s like people are emerging,” Bosi said.

Later this spring, the Sooke Region Communities Health Network plans to host a meeting with non-profit organizations in Sooke to determine their needs.

Meanwhile, the District of Sooke will honour its committee volunteers with a special event at Sooke Region Museum this summer.

You can investigate volunteer opportunities at the Sooke Region Volunteer Centre website or call 778-365-1878.

