Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks is battle ready to take on the weeds in Port Renfrew on Thursday. (Contributed photo)

Volunteers sought to remove weeds from Port Renfrew’s Parkinson Road

Road has no sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to walk on pavement

Hoping to attack weeds that’ve taken hold along Parkinson Road in Port Renfrew, Mike Hicks and Fire Chief Dan Kuzman are organizing a group of volunteers to clean up the town’s roadway on Thursday.

Hicks, who represents the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area on the Capital Regional District board, said he’s made numerous requests to have the one-kilometre road mowed by Emcom Services, responsible for highway maintenance.

Parkinson Road has no sidewalks, and the weed growth forces pedestrians to walk on the pavement.

“The highway is beyond dangerous for pedestrians, and we can’t wait any longer,” Hicks said.

Emcom Services division manager Stewart Westwood said Port Renfrew roads are scheduled to be mowed this summer, but there’s a concern with hogwood, a toxic and invasive weed.

Emcom Services is working with B.C. government officials to see the best way to handle the plant.

“What we don’t want to do is spread the species,” Westwood said. “It’s very toxic at the seed stage.

“The fear is you get it on the mower head and you’ll carry it up the highway. It gets everywhere.”

The Parkinson Road clean up starts at noon. Volunteers meet at the Port Renfrew Firehall, 6637 Deering Rd.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Renfrew

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018
Next story
The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Just Posted

Residents to start moving into first of 100 new affordable homes in Langford

Construction underway on second phase of affordable Indigenous housing project in Langford

West Shore RCMP recovers more than $30,000 in stolen property from Saanich storage unit

Items linked to several thefts across Greater Victoria

Saanich in driver’s seat for residential road speed reduction pilot project

District recruits 11 CRD municipalities to join pilot project to look at 40 km/h residential limit

Victoria police vehicle involved in crash

No injuries reported in two-vehicle collision

Saanich police looking to identify suspect in Brydon Park assault

Victim confronted suspect about the way he was treating his dog

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

One piper piping during the pandemic

Tribute to health care workers reaches the 100th performance

Most Read