Volunteers targetted with racist vitriol while campaigning in Richmond

Independent Richmond Centre candidate Wendy Yuan says man ‘aggressively’ confronted her team

An independent election candidate in Richmond, B.C., says her campaign volunteers were subjected to racist insults from a passerby who called them “trash” and abused them for speaking Mandarin.

The incident on Sunday is captured on video, showing a man in a grey suit berating supporters of Richmond Centre candidate Wendy Yuan while they were waving signs at an intersection.

The man is seen swearing at the group and telling them to “take down” the Chinese Communist Party instead of “coming over here on your … little boats.”

Yuan, a former BC United candidate in the riding, says the incident took place on No 3 Road at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, when the man “aggressively” confronted her volunteers.

She says the man’s behaviour was appalling and it was outrageous her volunteers were targeted “with such hate.”

She says her campaign has been too busy to report the matter to police, but “video evidence” was available for authorities to review.

“We must stand united against hate in all its forms. Our campaign is built on inclusivity and positivity, and we will not be deterred by such disgraceful actions,” she said in a news release.

The other candidates in Richmond Centre include Hon Chan for the B.C. Conservatives and the NDP’s Henry Yao.