Voters in North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney face different environments

Three different communities, three different political landscapes.

That is the picture on the Saanich Peninsula as the 2022 municipal election in British Columbia approaches 8 p.m. when the polls close.

North Saanich

Likely the most closely-watched race takes place in North Saanich, where three candidates — Nancy Borden, Peter Jones and Murray Weisenberger — are running to fill the mayor’s chair. North Saanich residents must also choose among 13 candidates for six councillor positions with just three incumbents — Jack McClintock, Celia Stock and Brett Smyth — vying for another term on council.

Looming above both races is the fate of the Official Community Plan.

Critics of the OCP review say it paves the path toward what they have called the suburbanization of North Saanich, contrary to its rural character, a charge countered by voices who argue that North Saanich needs additional as well as different types of housing for younger, working families looking to establish themselves, and older individuals looking to downsize in place.

Save Our North Saanich, a community group critical of the current Official Community Plan (OCP) review specifically and concerned about excessive development generally, has openly endorsed Jones. He has promised to suspend the OCP review prior to a revised process that would see local experts build on the previous work of the consultants whose ideas do not fit North Saanich, according to Jones.

Coun. Weisenberger, meanwhile, is openly running on the promise to defend the OCP in arguing that North Saanich needs additional housing. He is also running on his environmental credentials as a long-time Green and experience, having first won election to council in 2014. Black Press Media reached out to both Saturday morning.

Borden, meanwhile, said Saturday morning that she remains optimistic. “I won’t comment on my chances but I trust our constituents and will respect their choice,” she said, having said earlier that she appreciated the campaign. “Either way I have a lovely breakfast planned tomorrow to celebrate,” she said.

RELATED: Central Saanich Votes: Here’s everything you need to know

RELATED: It’s Election Day in Sidney: Here’s everything you need to know

RELATED: Here’s what you need to know on election day in North Saanich

Central Saanich

If anecdotal evidence suggests a strong level of turnout in North Saanich, thanks to the overarching issue of the OCP review and the wide range of candidates, the situation may be different in Central Saanich, where Mayor Ryan Windsor returns by acclamation. Five of the six incumbent candidates — Couns. Chris Graham, Zeb King, Gordon Newton, Niall Paltiel and Bob Thompson — are also running again with just three other candidates — Jackie Lee, Geoff Krause and Sarah Riddell — coming forward.

Paltiel, who voted Saturday morning, said he loves municipal elections because it allows an opportunity to connect with voters about issues most important to them. “I’m spending today reminding people to get and out vote,” he said. “With the (mayor) being acclaimed, I fear that turnout will be low.”

Riddell spent Saturday knocking on doors. “I feel nervous and excited,” she said from the campaign trail. “I’ve been campaigning since June and I’ve put a lot of heart into it. I hope I have the opportunity to bring a different perspective and new ideas to the council table.”

Graham said he feels confident in predicting that the incumbents will be re-elected. “I believe generally people are happy with the current’s council performance,” he said.

Newton acknowledged a certain level of uncertainty. “I’m feeling exhausted, grateful, nervous, excited – mostly just happy to have gone through this experience again. I’m reminded how difficult and challenging and rewarding this process and experience is. We will see how I feel after the polls close and the results are announced.”

Sidney

When polls close across British Columbia at 8 p.m., voters in Sidney will likely pay close attention to the fate of former mayor Steve Price. Like voters in Central Saanich, voters in Sidney will not have a choice for mayor, as current Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith ran unopposed.

But they will have a choice will it comes to councillor candidates. Price is one of four non-incumbents running for council, along with Steve Duck, Eric Diller and Richard Novek.

All three of them told Black Press Media that their fate now lies in the hands of voters. Duck, former president of the Sidney Community Association, said he is relaxed, while Diller admitted to being somewhat distracted. “I feel I’ve done the best I can do on a modest budget,” said Novek.

Also running are incumbents Sara Duncan, Scott Garnett, Terri O’Keeffe and Chad Rintoul. Voters had first elected that quartet in 2018 when they cast a clear judgement against Price, who lost the 2018 race for mayor against McNeil-Smith by nearly 80 per cent. That election revolved around the pace of development, with voters showing a clear preference for proponents of a slower pace.

Black Press Media has reached out to all candidates in the three municipalities (as far as contact information was available).

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Breaking NewsElection 2022