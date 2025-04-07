 Skip to content
Voters say 'no' to borrowing $30M for Vancouver Island pool project

Regional District of Nanaimo will post official results online on April 9
Parksville Qualicum Beach News Staff
The RDN recently held a referendum regarding the issue of borrowing up to $30 million to expand Ravensong Aquatic Centre.(RDN photo)

The preliminary results for the Ravensong Aquatic Centre Expansion referendum are in and show a significant majority of voters did not want the Regional District of Nanaimo to borrow up to $30 million for the project in Qualicum Beach.

The votes were tabulated from seven voting locations, two advance voting opportunities and mail-in ballots, according to the RDN, with 4,487 votes for 'no' and 2,877 for 'yes'.

The official results will be posted on the RDN website on April 9. On April 22, the RDN board will receive the official results and provide direction for the next steps.

Detailed preliminary results are available online at https://rdn.bc.ca/2025Ravensong-results.

For more information about the referendum, visit rdn.bc.ca/Ravensong-Referendum and getinvolved.rdn.ca/rac-expansion-referendum.

