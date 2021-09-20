First poll reporting in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford — national Liberal win projected

Polls are now closed in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding.

Now the votes will be counted to see who will represent the riding. Candidates in the election included incumbent Alistair MacGregor for the NDP, Blair Herbert for the Liberals, Alana DeLong for the Conservatives, Lia Versaevel for the Greens and Mark Hecht for the People’s Party of Canada.

With only one poll reporting in, MacGregor has taken a very early lead with 201 votes, DeLong follows with 127 votes, Herbert with 47 botes, Versaevel with 31 votes and Hecht with 19 votes.

A national Liberal government is now being projected. It is unclear whether it will be a majority or minority. Early in the national vote count the Liberals do have a lead, leading or elected in 130 ridings, followed by the Conservatives leading or elected in 74 ridings, the Block Quebecois leading or elected in 28 ridings, the NDP leading or elected in 18 ridings and the Greens leading or elected in one riding. However it is too early to call many of the ridings across the country.

More as it becomes available.

Canada Election 2021