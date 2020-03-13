Voting opens for Best of the City marking its 26th year in Greater Victoria

It’s that time of year again: Greater Victoria’s original best-of-the-best contest is back, this year celebrating its 26th anniversary.

Best of the City, hosted by Black Press Media, allows residents to vote for their favourite businesses and hot-spots. This year it features 141 categories, ranging from restaurants to resorts, and from best romantic spots to best walking trails.

This year there are six new categories: best social media platform, best massage, best camping spot, best cell phone provider, best linen/bedding store and best home decor store (previously best furnishings).

Capital Region residents have the chance help their favourite businesses and locations shine by submitting nominations online.

All contest winners in first, second and third place will celebrate with a grand gala in the Greater Victoria area, as well as being featured in an upcoming publication which will share the full list of nominations, and feature stories on some of the winners.

The contest opens on Friday, March 13 and will run until April 30.

With so many options to choose, there’s no time to lose! Visit vicnews.com/contests to submit your votes.

