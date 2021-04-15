Voting opens for Victoria’s annual Best of the City

It’s that time of year again! Greater Victoria’s original best-of-the-best contest is back, this year celebrating its 27th anniversary.

Best of the City, hosted by Black Press Media, allows residents to vote for their favourite businesses and hot spots. This year it features more than 130 categories, ranging from restaurants to resorts, and from best Sunday brunch to best hiking trails.

Added to the lineup are 19 new categories, including some geared specifically to those businesses forced to pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the new categories include best online event, local delivery, meal under $10, renovation company and the festival you’re most looking forward to returning.

Capital Region residents have the chance to help their favourite businesses and locations shine by submitting nominations online. All finalists in first, second and third place will be celebrated and featured in a publication this summer that will share the full list of categories, as well as featuring stories on some of the winners.

The contest opens April 15 and will run until midnight on June 6.

With so many options to choose from, there’s no time to lose! Visit vicnews.com/contests to submit your votes.

