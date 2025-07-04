VPD issues warning about former Aldergrove sex offender

Kelly Glen Isbister has twice been convicted of sex offences

Vancouver Police have issued a public warning about Kelly Glen Isbister, a sex offender from Aldergrove who was released from custody on Friday, July 4, and is expected to live in Vancouver.

The VPD's warning notes that the 53-year-old Isbister recently finished serving his sentence for possession of child pornography and breach of recognizance.

"Vancouver Police believe compelling reasons exist to warn the public that he poses a high risk to children and youth – predominantly boys – in the community," the VPD's statement said.

Isbister is being released from jail under a number of conditions, including wearing an electronic monitoring device, and he is banned from being in places where children under 18 years of age are typically present – including parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, day cares, community centres, or movie theatres. He is not allowed to have direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18, or be in their presence.

Isbister is 6 ft. 4 in. tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him violating the conditions of his release should call 9-1-1, the VPD said.

Isbister has twice been sentenced to prison time for sex-related offences involving children.

His most recent time in jail followed an investigation by the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit, the Langley RCMP, and other agencies, which found him in possession of child sexual abuse material. In 2020, police found more illegal images on his phone while he was still under investigation for the first incident. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison, which was reduced to just over 14 months, deducting time he spent in pre-trial custody.

Prior to that, Isbister was convicted in 2014 of three counts of sexual touching of a person younger than 16 years old. He groomed three teenaged boys, plying them with alcohol, drugs, and cash before abusing them.

In that case, Isbister was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty.

Although Isbister was a longtime Aldergrove resident, after he was charged in 2019 he has been either in prison, pre-trial custody, or living in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver while awaiting trial, according to court documents.