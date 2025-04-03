'Waited until disaster struck': Okanagan MLA blasts NDP over Westside Road slide

'The lack of emergency planning and neglect of road infrastructure is unacceptable'

West Kelowna-Peachland MLA Macklin McCall is pointing a finger at the provincial government following Tuesday (Apr. 1) night’s landslide that shut down Westside Road.

“This is a direct consequence of fragile infrastructure and a wildfire-damaged landscape,” McCall said in a Conservative Party of B.C. media release. “The provincial government was warned, and they failed to act.”

McCall is the Opposition Critic for Emergency Management.

“In my budget response, I flagged landslide risks on Westside Road as an urgent priority,” he said. “Today it’s a road, tomorrow it could be a home or someone’s life. “Once again, the NDP waited until disaster struck before lifting a finger. The lack of emergency planning and neglect of road infrastructure is unacceptable.”

McCall added that Okanagan residents deserve more proactive emergency preparedness and better wildfire management.

Westside Road remains closed as of Thursday (Apr. 3) morning.