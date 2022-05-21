Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History returns to Vancouver Island following hiatus

The walk, raising over $40 million in 17 years, this year focuses on child access to drug Trikafta

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is calling upon the community of survivors and supporters in Victoria to participate in their Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on May 29.

The walk will return to Esquimalt Gorge Park, Port Alberni and Campbell River for the first time in two years. Participants can also register to participate in the walk virtually from over 70 locations in Canada, using hashtags #FurtherTogether or #FurtherForCF to celebrate their achievement online.

The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History has been a feature of Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month (May) for 17 years and is Canada’s largest national fundraising event, according to a release from Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Since 2005, the walk has raised over $40 million in support of cystic fibrosis initiatives.

“We are thrilled to be back in person for the walk this year,” said Carly Schur, chief development officer for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. “We have missed the buzz of walk day: the smiling faces, families, flags and banners. This community has gone above and beyond to support the virtual walk for the last two years. We now look forward to seeing the power of the CF community unite in person on May 29 to raise funds to support Canadian cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, care and information and support.”

This year, the charity event will pay special attention to access to the life-changing CF drug, Trikafta, for use by those ages 6 to 11. Last year, Cystic Fibrosis Canada advocated for access to the drug for Canadians 12 and older. In less than six months after draft recommendations from drug review bodies, every Canadian province and territory committed to funding Trikafta, according to the news release.

“Cystic Fibrosis Canada will also launch a new research strategy with a focus on funding research projects that benefit patients sooner rather than later, particularly for people who currently have limited treatment options,” they said.

