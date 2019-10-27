Walking on sunshine: Victoria’s forecast dry and sunny for coming week

Victoria nights are getting chillier but the sun will warm the crisp autumn days ahead, according to Environment Canada’s forecast for the week ahead.
Monday will see a high of 11 C with sun while Tuesday and Wednesday have clear and sunny forecasts with a highs of eight degrees.
The sun stays out for Halloween on Thursday, with a high of 10 C. Trick-or-treaters might want to dress warm, but at least the little ghosts and ghouls will be dry with an overnight high of 4 C and continued clear skies.
The trend continues Friday with a high of 11 C and sun, before a mix of sun and cloud enters the mix on Saturday.