Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Being held means the fire is unlikely to spread beyond the predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.

Crews will continue to remain on site in case of hot spots in the area.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the time being.

It remains at 794 hectares.

Original

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna’s Wilden and McKinley neighbourhoods remained status quo for most the day Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD), all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The blaze has been experiencing favourable weather conditions and has been burning at a rank 2 (low) fire activity.

On Thursday, crews will be continuing to establish a 100-foot blackline.

The Walroy Lake wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

COEOC will provide an update on the three Central Okanagan wildfires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The fire remains at out of control, sits at 794 hectares, and is one of 374 active wildfires in the province.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

