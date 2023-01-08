Dance Victoria is producing Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22. (Black Press Media Files)

Dance Victoria is producing Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22. (Black Press Media Files)

Waltz into the new year with Victoria Dance Days

Dance Days is taking place from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22

Victoria residents will soon be celebrating dance for 10 straight days.

Dance Victoria is producing a free event called Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22.

Dance Days includes workshops, classes and studio showings at local dance studios.

The event starts with dance theatre production Bygones on Jan. 13 at the McPherson Playhouse.

There will be a pre-show chat at 6:50 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Local studios are also providing classes in various styles for adults throughout Dance Days, and the details can be found at DanceVictoria.com.

Rough cuts are a highlight during the event and feature new works in progress by talented dance artists and choreographers.

Rough cuts start at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Dance Victoria Studios.

Dance Days has been a part of the community for the last 13 years.

READ MORE: Sooke Squares need new members

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DanceGreater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We are on fire’: Victoria to study measures to ease housing crisis

Just Posted

Colwood council members stopped by the city’s public works department Wednesday (Jan 4.) to thanks staff for their hard work during December’s snowstorm. (Courtesy of City of Colwood/Facebook)
Colwood staff thanked for marathon hours spent clearing snow

Dance Victoria is producing Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22. (Black Press Media Files)
Waltz into the new year with Victoria Dance Days

The City of Victoria will study a number of measures that relate to adding housing. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘We are on fire’: Victoria to study measures to ease housing crisis

Yellow Cab of Victoria stopped accepting Taxi Saver coupons Jan. 1. (Black Press Media Staff)
Yellow Cab of Victoria stops accepting Taxi Saver Coupons