Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Gas prices continued to climb in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, with some stations hitting 163.9 cents a litre.

That ties the all-time record set last year, and analysts predict prices could sore even further by Friday.

In Greater Victoria, the cost dropped to 144 cents a litre, down from 157 cents the day before.

B.C.’s carbon tax increased to $40 a tonne on Monday, bringing the cost of gasoline to 9.98 cents per litre once the federal GST is applied. It’s expected to take an extra $150 from the average commuter’s pocketbook.

READ MORE: B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

READ MORE: GasBuddy expert says gas prices are expecting to increase Friday

Analysts say the hike is compounded by two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel.

The lowest price of gas in the province? A Petro Canada in Smithers is selling it for 121.9 cents a litre, according to GasBuddy.com.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Just Posted

Island Health confirms one case of tuberculosis in Victoria

Two hostels in Victoria were exposed in early March

View Royal Mayor investigated over concerns of being ‘politically exposed’

Mayor David Screech cites an ‘overreaction’ to $5,100 winning

West Shore RCMP seeking information on dog stolen from Langford yard

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen on April 3

Island Health confirms new case of measles in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Public inquest scheduled for inmate found unresponsive in Wilkinson jail cell

Bradley Gregory Martins Graham died on March 6, 2016, after being transferred to VGH

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Practice schedule released for Snowbird spring training on Vancouver Island

Comox ‘homecoming’ for Snowbird 4 this month

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

Most Read