Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Analysts predict the cost will keep going up

Gas prices continued to climb in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, with some stations hitting 163.9 cents a litre.

That ties the all-time record set last year, and analysts predict prices could sore even further by Friday.

⚠️⛽️Alert: #Vancouver and the Lower Mainland ⛽️ prices have reached their highest since Oct 13. Tomorrow will see a new record @ 164.9 cts/l. Gasbars hiked their retail margin by an extra 2 cts and BC’s 1.16 ct rise in carbon taxes Monday made a bad situation worse — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) April 4, 2019

In Greater Victoria, the cost dropped to 144 cents a litre, down from 157 cents the day before.

B.C.’s carbon tax increased to $40 a tonne on Monday, bringing the cost of gasoline to 9.98 cents per litre once the federal GST is applied. It’s expected to take an extra $150 from the average commuter’s pocketbook.

Analysts say the hike is compounded by two of B.C.’s major suppliers in Puget Sound undergoing maintenance and not producing as much fuel.

The lowest price of gas in the province? A Petro Canada in Smithers is selling it for 121.9 cents a litre, according to GasBuddy.com.

