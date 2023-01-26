The campus at Camosun College. (File Photo)

The campus at Camosun College. (File Photo)

Want to do important research? This Victoria college ranks high in Canada

Camosun College lands at number 32 on a top-50 list

By Ella Matte, contributor

Camosun College in Victoria has been ranked 32nd among Canada’s top 50 research colleges, according to the group Research Infosource Inc.

The college placed second in research intensity and sixth in research income growth when last year Camosun did not make the top-10 on either list. It was an extensive school year for the college as the growth between this year and last was quite a jump. The growth increased by 81.3 per cent.

Camosun was ranked among a few factors for the size of the school. For medium-sized colleges, they ranked fifth for completed research projects having 20 competed. They were 13th for research partnerships and paid student researchers. Camosun had 47 research partnerships and 24 paid students.

A majority of the research took place at the Camosun Technology Access Centre. The school excelled in areas of Natural Sciences and Engineering Research for the Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Canada Foundation of Innovation (CFI) for medium colleges.

For research income, Camosun ranked fourth for CFI generating $1,024, and 11th for NSERC generating $2,168. The college ranked even higher in the category of research income as a per cent of the total college research income. NSERC was third with a per cent of 34.8 and CFI was also third was a per cent of 16.4.

Schools

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted after broken gas line clears Saanich neighbourhood

Just Posted

The campus at Camosun College. (File Photo)
Want to do important research? This Victoria college ranks high in Canada

Joel Chudleigh, Strathcona Hotel and Sticky Wicket’s sales and catering manager outside the property on January 24, 2023. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
From shoeshine boy to management, Victoria man shares memories of 52 years with the Strath

Stress dog Beacon is the newest member to join the Saanich Police Department. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
‘He gives you a few kisses’: Saanich police’s newest recruit is a good boy

The CRD landfilled its Class A biosolids on more than 300 days in 2022 when its backup plans only envision doing so a max of 35 times annually. Its environmental services committee has chosen to recommend the CRD board approve continuing biosolid landfilling while other short-term solutions are considered. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD landfilled almost nine times as much treated sewage as it’s supposed to in 2022