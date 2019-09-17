Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 17, 2019.

Tia Tamera Lea Seguin is wanted for theft under $5,000. Seguin is described as a 28-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s license and driving with an altered driver’s license. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jordan David Shepard is wanted for breach of probation, obstruction, and possession of a controlled substance. Shepard is described as a 35-year-old male, six-foot-one, 236 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kirk Patrick Mcrae is wanted Canada wide for a parole violation. Mcrae is described as a 39-year-old male, six-foot-three and 221 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for two accounts of failure to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two accounts of failure to comply, failure to appear, and breach of undertaking to appear. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

