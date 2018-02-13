Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 13, 2018.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Paige Clarricoates is wanted for breach of probation. Clarricoates is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 119 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Matthew Riley Isfeld is wanted for two counts of mischief under $5,000. Isfeld is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Brian Kayes is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Gyslene Boisvert is wanted for breach of probation. Boisvert is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.