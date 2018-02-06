Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 6, 2018.

Patrick Darren O’Neill is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. O’Neill is described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-six, 144 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tyson Brian Kayes is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Benjamin Geoffrey Hilliard is wanted for two counts of breach of recognizance and two counts of breach of an undertaking. Hilliard is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 181 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Glen Ricky Kahpeepatow is wanted for mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking. Kahpeepatow is described as a 20-year-old male, five-foot-11, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Brian Murdoch is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. Murdoch is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 186 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Lindsay Patricia Cooper is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order, failing to appear and breach of an undertaking. Cooper is described as a 29-year-old female, five-foot-three, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

