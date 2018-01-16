Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 16

  Jan. 16, 2018
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 16, 2018.

Leslie Danny Joe is wanted for assault and mischief under $5,000. Joe is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Eve Catherine Hack is wanted for possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. Hack is described as a 22-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Courtney Leslie Grey is wanted for theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with probation. Grey is described as a 48-year-old male, six-foot-three, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Holstein is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Holstein is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-five, 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Donald Polkosnik is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Polkosnik is described as a 55-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

