Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 2

  • Jan. 2, 2018 3:36 p.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 2, 2018.

Robert Jerald Daniel Byron is wanted for uttering a forged document and theft of a vehicle. Byron is described as a 40-year-old male, six feet, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Charles Walter is wanted for refusing to provide a breath sample, impaired driving and failing to attend court. Walter is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kyle Lloyd McInnis is wanted for theft under $5,000. McInnis is described as a 34-year-old male, six-foot-one, 201 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Adam Nix is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Nix is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

