Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 9, 2018.

Eve Catherine Hack is wanted for possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. Hack is described as a 22-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Courtney Leslie Grey is wanted for theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with probation. Grey is described as a 48-year-old male, six-foot-three, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Elliott Joseph Shuflita is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Shuflita is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mitchell Leigh MacLeod is wanted for failing to comply with probation. MacLeod is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.