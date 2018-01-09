Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 9, 2018.

Eve Catherine Hack is wanted for possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. Hack is described as a 22-year-old female, five-foot-five, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Courtney Leslie Grey is wanted for theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with probation. Grey is described as a 48-year-old male, six-foot-three, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Elliott Joseph Shuflita is wanted for being unlawfully at large. Shuflita is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mitchell Leigh MacLeod is wanted for failing to comply with probation. MacLeod is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Jan. 9

