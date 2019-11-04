Campbell River RCMP arrested a wanted man Sunday after a lengthy standoff on Quinsam Road. Black Press File Photo

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

Campbell River RCMP have arrested a man after a standoff on Quinsam Road Sunday.

According to RCMP, the man, who is not being named by police while new charges are investigated, was wanted on 11 arrest warrants.

From Sunday morning until late afternoon, police had an area near the 2,400 block of Quinsam Road blocked off. General duty officers, Police Dog Servcies, the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation were utilized to end the standoff after the man “had allegedly barricaded himself in a building in the area.”

The man, who’s in his 30s, remains in custody.

“The Campbell River RCMP would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance during this situation, ” said Const. Maury Tyre. “We are happy that the incident could be brought to an end without serious injury to anyone involved.”

The RCMP would like to remind the community that if they witness a crime being committed or know the location of a wanted individual, to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

