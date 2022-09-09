Wanted man sought after not returning to Victoria halfway house

Victoria police are looking for wanted man Michael Lund. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Lund, who has a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

Lund is wanted for failing to return to his halfway house in Victoria. He’s currently serving a one-year sentence for breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by a crime, theft, mischief and not complying with an undertaking.

He’s described as a 47-year-old Caucasian man who 6’1” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lund is asked to not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

