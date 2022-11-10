James Allin, 52, is wanted after his statutory release was suspended. Allin was on parole for robbery with a firearm and is believed to be an immediate threat to the public. (Courtesy VicPD)

Wanted man sought by Victoria police

James Allin is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended

Victoria police are alerting the public and asking for assistance in locating 52-year-old wanted man James Allin.

Allin, previously on parole for robbery with a firearm, is wanted Canada-wide after his statutory release was suspended. Police say he is believed to be an immediate threat to the public.

Allin is described as a 5’8” Caucasian man with a large build. He has brown hair and blue eyes as well as tattoos on both of his arms.

Police ask anyone who sees Allin to not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information regarding Allin’s whereabouts is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To make an anonymous report, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

