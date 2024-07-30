 Skip to content
Wanted Victoria man believed to be in Nanaimo

Warrant stems from an incident earlier this year in Victoria
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
(File photo)

 

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a man who is wanted provincewide for breaking and entering.

The warrant stems from an incident in January in Victoria, but investigators believe the individual is in Nanaimo and is of no fixed address.

The subject of the warrant is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo showing angel wings on his left forearm.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

