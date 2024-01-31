Warm weather forces Mt. Washington to suspend operations for the day Jan. 31

Citing “unseasonably warm weather,” the team at Mount Washington has decided to close the resort for the day, Jan. 31.

“After the rain last night, our team has made the tough decision to suspend operations for the day,” reads the statement posted on the resort’s website. “Chairlifts will not operate, all alpine and Nordic activities are closed. The retail stores are open until 1 pm, and Eagle View Bistro will remain open regular hours.”

The alpine report shows the snow base has dwindled to 44 cm.

“We hope to hunker down during this downpour to maintain what we can of the slope conditions for when colder temperatures arrive. The good news is that our forecast appears to be improving, and we still have plenty of days left in our winter season to enjoy together. Thanks for your understanding! See you soon.”

For the latest conditions, visit mountwashington.ca