Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 20’s in Victoria until Saturday. (Nina Grossman/Victoria News Staff)

Warm, sunny weather is here to stay a while in Greater Victoria with near-record temperatures forecasted for the next week and no signs of precipitation in the forecast.

Victoria will see temperatures in the low- to mid-20’s with the warmest days of the week lasting from Wednesday to Saturday.

In other parts of B.C., temperatures will match those in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, with mercury hitting the high 20’s and up to 30 C in the Interior and Lower Mainland.

“What we’re dealing with is a ridge of high pressure that has built in over B.C. and it’s bringing dry and warm conditions to the province,” Sekhon said.

The forecasted high for Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday is about 27 C which is the same high temperature forecasted for Abbotsford on Friday. Meanwhile, Kamloops will be hitting about 30 C on Saturday.

Victoria’s temperatures won’t be record-breaking but will come close, Sekhon said. Victoria has also been quite dry with no precipitation so far this month and none forecasted for the next week.

For Victoria, the average precipitation in May is about 37.5 millimetres.

“We’ll need some kind of system to come through if we’re going to approach that average monthly precipitation in Victoria,” Sekhon said.

Warm weather here to stay, B.C. cities match temperatures in Arizona

