Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place

Warmer temperatures could increase activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

Temperatures on Sunday could reach 28 degrees with lower humidity and a light wind.

Helicopters are continuing to action the fire today with boots on the ground for structure protection.

The lightning caused fire is estimated at 43,406 hectares.

