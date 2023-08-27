 Skip to content
Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place
Brittany Webster
Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Warmer temperatures could increase activity on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

Temperatures on Sunday could reach 28 degrees with lower humidity and a light wind.

Helicopters are continuing to action the fire today with boots on the ground for structure protection.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

The lightning caused fire is estimated at 43,406 hectares.

