The BC Highway Patrol is reminding drivers ​​​​​​May is High-Risk Driving and Motorcycle Awareness Month in B.C.

According to a press release, that means extra enforcement operations for impaired driving, aggressive driving (including speeding and excessive speed, distracted driving and seatbelt violations, as well as motorcycle safety.

It’s all part of BC Highway Patrol’s effort to lessen the impact of the most dangerous weekend of the year on B.C. roads - the May long weekend.

"BC Highway Patrol has seen a recent uptick in excessive speeding, crashes involving motorcycles, and impaired driving," said Superintendent Mike Coyle. "All road users need to start driving more reasonably right now to reverse the recent trend and make our roadways safer for everyone. Public safety is our top priority and we take it very seriously. People who choose to ignore safety will certainly be educated on its importance."

In B.C., the May long weekend has an average of more than 2,100 collisions with four fatalities. So far, according to the press release, the spring of 2025 is not encouraging:

On April 19, a BC Highway Patrol Officer stopped and impounded two excessive speeders at once travelling over the narrow Vedder Canal Bridge in Chilliwack;

On April 14, a man received a $483 speeding ticket for driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit on the Nanaimo Parkway while he was on his way to pick up his child. The driver also failed two breath tests for impairment;

On April 13, 16 excessive speeders were impounded in a single day by a small group of BC Highway Patrol officers;

On April 9, a motorcycle that was being driven recklessly crashed in the Massey Tunnel causing huge delays for other road users and sending the motorcycle rider to hospital.

Motorcycle safety is a lot like high-risk driving; you have to take responsibility for your own unsafe behaviours while also watching out for other people who are being unsafe, said Coyle. Before you speed, ask yourself: 'Would I be happy to donate $500 to the government and lose my vehicle for a week?' You might prefer to slow down, enjoy your drive, and arrive at your destination safely and stress-free.

Highway Patrol tips for safer driving and riding: