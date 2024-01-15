Warmer weather, snow looms over B.C. as frigid temperatures head east

Snow or freezing rain are on the way to B.C.’s south coast by Tuesday

Parts of British Columbia remained under a deep freeze Monday as a polar cold snap pushed east though the Prairies and into Ontario.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold weather warning for East Kootenay, Elk Valley and Yoho Park, where a multi-day episode of frigid wind chills continues. The agency said the weather in these parts could feel like -40 C with the wind chill.

Parts of the province are being told to prepare for some snow. Environment Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time “could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities.”

Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vancouver and eastern Vancouver Island, that say snow or freezing rain are on the way by Tuesday.

Snow squall warnings have also been posted for parts of southern Ontario with a band of lake effect snow on the way.

In Toronto, where temperatures dipped to -12 C, warming centres reached capacity through the weekend as those experiencing homelessness packed in to rest and get something to eat.

A beloved Calgary Zoo attraction had to be rescheduled Monday as the city continues to deal with freezing temperatures.

The zoo rescheduled the 12th annual penguin walk. In a release it said the “walk is dependent on the birds’ desire to walk as well as the weather.”

The zoo added if temperatures dip below -25 C or the winds are too excessive, the walk will be cancelled.

Intense cold, ranging from -30 C to -45 C, carrying over from the weekend caused Alberta Electric System Operator to issue another brief grid alert Monday after making similar warnings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The operator said on social media platform X that the latest grid alert ended after a boost from wind and solar power generation, but residents are asked to “continue conservation efforts during peak hours.”

B.C.’s public power utility, BC Hydro, said the extreme cold drove peak hourly electricity demand to a record high on Friday night, reaching 11,300 megawatts.

The utility said on Sunday it sent about 200 megawatts of power to Alberta.

Extreme cold warnings are expected to remain in place for parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba until Tuesday.

School divisions in Saskatchewan say the cold forced them to cancel bus services on Monday. Public and Catholic school divisions in Regina, and the Prairie Valley School Division outside the city, said the cancellations included bus trips planned for extracurricular activities.

Regina City Hall closed its doors after cold temperatures caused water pipes in the building to burst.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said an arctic air mass brought dangerously cold temperatures to most of Manitoba on Monday.

The town of Churchill was under a blizzard warning due to high winds. The weather agency said travel was expected to be “extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility.”

Further north, Baker Lake, Coral Harbour and Naujaat in Nunavut were also under blizzard warnings where the weather agency said heavy and blowing snow could lead to zero visibility.

Overall, temperatures are forecasted to be moderating in parts of British Columbia and Alberta after the deep freeze over the weekend broke numerous daily records.

Environment Canada said temperatures at Edmonton International Airport set a new daily low for both Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, reaching -45.3 C on Saturday.

Dozens of other temperature records were broken in Alberta, including in Strathmore at -36.8 C, which was just a notch colder than the record set in 1916 at -36.7 C.

The weather agency said despite somewhat warmer temperatures on the way for Alberta, daytime highs of -21 C are forecast for Edmonton on Monday.

READ ALSO: Winter weather still gripping Canada, but some B.C. warnings being dropped

READ ALSO: Much of the US struggles under severe winter weather