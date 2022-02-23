Warming centre, overnight shelter spaces open in Victoria amid freezing temperatures

Some spots will be open for the next couple of days

An extreme weather alert has opened up resources for those experiencing homelessness as cold temperatures remain in Greater Victoria.

People will be able to warm up at the James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The daytime warming centre will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Well-behaved pets are allowed and snacks will be provided.

Additional overnight shelter spaces will be available this week as well. The Salvation Army Addictions and Rehabilitation Centre (525 Johnson St.) will have 30 overnight mats available from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. over the next three nights. Soup will be served from 8:30 p.m. until it runs out each night and cereal or porridge will be served each morning. Shopping carts are not permitted at the site.

Another five mats will be available at the Sooke Shelter (6750 West Coast Rd.) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Pets and shopping carts are allowed at the shelter and food will be provided.

