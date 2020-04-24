Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in trying to track down a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and is now wanted on two counts of breach of recognizance.

According to a police press release, Trevor Robert Coles, 32, allegedly assaulted a woman at a residence March 12 and fled, but was tracked by a police dog and arrested a short time later. He was released on several conditions, including that he would not return to the home, but it is alleged was back there the next day.

Coles is caucasian, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with facial hair. At the time of the alleged assault, his hair was dyed green but it is naturally brown and police don’t know his current hair colour.

Coles is of no fixed address, but police believe he is in the Nanaimo area.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo thief uses stick to fish out candy through store window

READ ALSO: Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport, then steals tool


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested in Saanich for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility
Next story
Notorious Surrey fugitive now in custody of Canadian authorities

Just Posted

Man arrested in Saanich for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Victoria police observe nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Nearly two dozen people, including an officer, were killed in the mass shooting

VIDEO: Rugby Canada players join launch of community relief fund for Vancouver Islanders

Initiative aims to help those who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ of federal assistance

Victoria allocates more than $50,000 to help with policing costs around Topaz Park

Council also allocated another $100,000 to city staff to help the vulnerable population

PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Residents line Chamberlain Street, sing together to build community while social distancing

Motorcycles motor past Nanaimo hospital as a show of support

Riders wish to show appreciation, and they also want to get out of the house, organizer says

POLL: Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see ended first?

It seems no part of our daily lives has escaped the effects… Continue reading

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Warrant out for green-haired suspect who allegedly assaulted woman in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating Trevor Coles, 32

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read