Warrant out for man accused of stolen property offences across Vancouver Island

Jesse Savidant did not appear for court date in Nanaimo last month, say RCMP

Jesse Savidant, 31, is wanted by the RCMP after failing to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo in December. Police warn Savidant should be considered violent. (Photo Submitted)

Arrest warrants have been issued for a man who has allegedly committed property crimes throughout the central Island and failed to turn up for his court appearance last month.

Jesse Savidant, 31, is wanted for possession of stolen property and breach of release conditions. The warrants were issued after Savidant failed to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo in late December, according to a Nanaimo RCMP news release.

Savidant, of no fixed address, is Indigenous, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and has several tattoos, including one of a rose on his left arm, flames on his right arm and ‘Tribal’ on his upper right arm.

Savidant has been the subject of numerous police investigations ranging from Port Alberni and Oceanside to West Shore. He has contacts throughout the central Island and should be considered violent, say police

Anyone with information on Savidant’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-37470.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP Briefs